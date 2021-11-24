Public health officials have vaccinated more than 500 5-11-year-olds in Lyon County since that age group became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Lyon County Public Health administrator Renee Hively told the Lyon County Commission Wednesday that the health department has held four vaccination clinics at local elementary schools, with 160 receiving the first dose at Riverside Elementary on Nov. 16, 140 at Walnut Elementary last Thursday, 83 at Neosho Rapids Elementary on Monday and 153 at Timmerman Elementary on Tuesday.
“The 5-11-year-old clinics have gone very, very well,” Hively said. “Parents have been pleased. Staff have been pleased that volunteered, and our staff that are helping with those, it’s just gone really smooth. It’s been a great collaboration with the school districts.”
Second doses will be provided to those students in December. Hively said that LCPH is working with USD 251 North Lyon County to schedule a vaccine clinic for 5-11-year-olds there.
Additionally, booster doses continue to be in high demand for individuals over the age of 18, as Hively reported that all 504 of the available appointments for the booster clinic on Nov. 30 had been filled up.
Commissioner Scott Briggs commented that his experience at the booster clinic on Nov. 12 was “very smooth, in-and-out in no time, very well managed.”
“I think they’ve been doing them in their sleep,” Hively quipped in response.
LCPH officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga reported that case numbers have started to go up in the county and that she and her colleagues are continuing to encourage vaccination as the best defense against COVID-19.
“Now that the 5-11 has been approved for the Pfizer series, we can keep more kids in school, because once they’re vaccinated, they don’t have to stay at home to quarantine or get the Test-to-Learn to stay in school,” she said.
Hively reported that Lyon County’s vaccination rate is 61%, which ranks 13th in the state.
“We’d always like to see that higher, but at least we’re not at the end of the line,” she said.
Oyenuga reported that some people have had a “change of heart” regarding the vaccine after either getting very sick themselves or seeing a loved one get very sick or even pass away because of the illness.
“We’re having a little bit of people changing their minds based on that,” she said. “Some of them will get vaccinated before they leave the hospital if they can.”
In other business, the commission gave direction for Judge Merlin Wheeler of the Lyon County District Court to mount five 50-inch television monitors displaying the court docket. Four monitors will be on the second floor outside each of the four courtrooms and one will be on the first floor outside the county commission chambers.
The total cost of the project is $14,441.80.
