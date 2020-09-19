Emporia will see a new, social distancing-friendly music festival next month.
The Front Porch Music Festival, facilitated by local musician Joe Foster, set for noon - 8 p.m. Oct. 20.
“It’s really an opportunity for local or regional musicians to perform one hour sets on kind of an open area platform,” Foster said. “They can play acoustic or near acoustic music. It’s a free event for the public, people are able to come out and listen.”
Four porches will be the stages for the 15 current performers signed up. Each stage is located in central Emporia. The stages will be located at: 1322 Rural St., 1018 West St., 1004 Rural St. and 1014 Neosho St. Food trucks will also be located along the 1000 block of Neosho Street.
Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus, Foster felt like this was an opportunity to get families outside but still safely social distance and wear masks. He wants people to get outside, walk or bike and enjoy live music.
“I hope this is something that will be an annual event, but right now this is the first time we’ve done it and so the people who are allowing the use of their porch kind of get to be the guinea pigs for this event,” he said. “I hope the weather is good and we have a good turnout for what it is.”
He has worked with the Lyon County Health Department to have this event. LCHD are supportive of the event as long as everyone follows social distancing and mask guidelines. If LCHD decides to cancel the festival or a weather incident prohibits the event from going on, Foster hopes to reschedule it for next year.
“If we have to cancel it, I understand that,” he said. “I’d be disappointed, but I understand that public health and safety has precedence over this event.”
Foster emphasizes that the festival is open to any musician, regardless of genre or skill level. Since it is a free event, nobody is paid to play but performers can sell merchandise. He wants to have a broad genre of music at the festival. Currently, most of the performers signed up play bluegrass, folk or write their own music.
“I would like to hear classical and jazz and poetry and other things,” Foster said.
As a local musician himself, Foster shared that some of the best shows he has ever performed were in intimate settings, like a backyard or a house show. He was able to connect with his audience. Then, he wondered why not have something similar in Emporia.
“I’ll play on my porch,” Foster said. “I’ll probably open it up and I’ve got kids — I want them to play as well.”
Foster shared that he is a singer and a songwriter and although he does not play much anymore, he is ready to perform.
“We have had a number of musicians sign up, but there are still plenty of openings. In fact, we have other porches who are willing to host,” he informed. “I just want to make sure we have full stages. I’m still taking names for other musicians or performers who would be interested in performing a one-hour set.”
Anyone interested in performing has until Sept. 30 to sign up. Join the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/631456721118813 to sign up and stay up to date with the festival.
