A storm rolled through Emporia on the first day of 2022, dropping snow.
Another storm is expected Monday afternoon, on the second day of 2023 – but it will seem more like spring than winter.
A Dense Fog Advisory begins the day, lasting until 11 a.m. Then the National Weather Service has put the Emporia area in a “marginal risk” area for severe weather. That's level one on the five-point scale.
“An isolated severe storm [is] possible,” an advisory from Topeka said. “Hail, up to quarter-size, is the main threat.” The most active time for storms should be between 3:00-11:00 p.m.
Locations from Chanute south have a level-two “slight” risk Monday afternoon.
One “high end” estimate from Wichita shows Emporia could receive 0.45 inches of rain. The modern record rainfall for January 2 is 1.45 inches, set in 1951.
The area had a spring-like day Sunday, with a high of 61 degrees in Emporia and 59 in Cottonwood Falls.
Monday's temperatures should be cooler, with a forecast high of 54. The highs Wednesday and Thursday should drop to 39, but no precipitation is expected beyond Monday night.
