Kailyn Schlimme

Kailyn Schlimme looks to pass for Northern Heights on Friday night.

 Courtesy Michelle Pringle

OSAGE CITY, Kan. — Northern Heights girls basketball commenced their 2022-23 campaign last night, losing to Flint Hills League rival Osage City, 49-23.

The contest didn’t seem like a 26-point loss. The Lady Wildcats played with a continuous quiet hustle all night, but it wasn’t enough to pick up a win. And they were without 6-foot senior Teagan Hines in the post yesterday evening due to an illness.

