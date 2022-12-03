OSAGE CITY, Kan. — Northern Heights girls basketball commenced their 2022-23 campaign last night, losing to Flint Hills League rival Osage City, 49-23.
The contest didn’t seem like a 26-point loss. The Lady Wildcats played with a continuous quiet hustle all night, but it wasn’t enough to pick up a win. And they were without 6-foot senior Teagan Hines in the post yesterday evening due to an illness.
“I’m proud of how hard our girls played and their hustle tonight,” said Northern Heights head coach Bob Blair in a text message. “We missed having our 6’0” post Teagan Hines…we really missed her tonight.”
Northern Heights scored the first points of the game, but then it was all Indians. The first half was marked by turnovers from both sides, but it just took a spark from one player to sway the momentum. And it wasn’t from the tallest player on the court, Osage City’s 6-foot-1 junior Campbell Stark. It seemed to come from the smallest girl on the hardwood, Emory Speece. The Lady Indians’ freshman appeared to be hovering around 4 feet, 10 inches tall.
Speece came off the bench early and picked the pocket of Lady Wildcats’ freshman Briauhna Pierce then hit a layup and drew the foul, converting the free throw. That wasn’t all. The diminutive point guard jacked up a long trey, helping the Lady Indians drop a 12-2 run on Northern Heights. She added two steals as well. Osage City never really looked back after that run.
But the Lady Wildcats deserve some credit. Many of their girls played varsity minutes for the first time. And the post players had some success inside.
“Kailyn Schlimme scored inside, and she had a lot of rebounds,” Blair said.
The senior post player made some nice moves and drove to the hoop often, creating several good looks. But she couldn’t finish on a number of occasions. The tenacious hands of the Lady Indians prevented Schlimme from scoring more points.
Osage City played a fair amount of press coverage and continued with its aggressive defense into the third quarter. The Lady Wildcats couldn’t find the run to get back into the game, as the Lady Indians steadily increased their lead in the third quarter, hitting a 3-point shot at the of the period.
The Lady Wildcats see their next action early next week at the Wabaunsee Tournament.
