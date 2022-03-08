Newman Regional Health is celebrating 100 years of operation this week.
NRH first opened its doors on March 6, 1922, under the name Newman Memorial County Hospital and was named in honor of George W. Newman.
Newman was a local businessman and 50-year citizen of Emporia who, according to a March 3, 1922, article in The Gazette, “provided in his will for a gift of $50,000 toward [the hospital’s] construction and an additional $10,000 to start an endowment fund.”
The total cost for building the hospital, including furnishings, was approximately $300,000. Additional funds were raised through a two-year tax levy, which made it “one of the best constructed, most convenient and best equipped hospitals in the state. It has an 80-bed capacity but will be opened at a 50-bed capacity, 30 beds on the first floor being reserved for the use of nurses. …”
“J.H. Felt & Company, of Kansas City, were the architects for the building. George H. Gassman, of Springfield, Mo., was the contractor. S.N. Parker, of Emporia, was superintendent of Emporia.”
On March 6, 1922, The Gazette reported that the hospital held an open house — or “public inspection” — the Saturday and Sunday prior to its Monday opening day, wherein “[b]etween 4500 and 5000 persons visited. … [T}he waiting line extended from the doors of the building on out past the car line, and many persons stood in line from one to two hours waiting to get into the building. It took about one hour to go through the hospital.”
Cora A. Miller served as the hospital’s superintendent after receiving her training at the Medical & Surgical Sanitarium and Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, as well as further training at Central Emergency Hospital in Washington, D.C. Previously, she was the superintendent of the hospital in Sterling.
History was made the very day the hospital opened, as “Mrs. Paul Luthi, of Madison, underwent a minor surgical operation at the Newman Memorial County Hospital. Mrs. Luthi was the first person to undergo an operation in the new hospital. Dr. C.W. Lawrence performed the operation.”
The hospital saw the full circle of life within its first fortnight. Rachel J. McMillian, 79, died March 13, 1922, and was the first reported individual to pass away at the new hospital. Three days later, 9 1/2-pound Marian Luella Henderson was born, the first baby Newman Memorial County Hospital welcomed into the world.
In addition to medical services, the hospital also opened with the intent of providing nursing training, which “extends over a period of three years, during which time the nurses will be provided with uniforms and books. In addition to the supplies, the nurses will receive a monthly allowance of $8 the first year, $10 the second year, and $12 the third year, and at the time of graduation a bonus of $50.”
In order to apply to the nurses’ school, aspirants had to have completed at least two years of high school or its equivalent. Students wore tan uniforms to distinguish themselves from the graduates, who wore white.
The hospital has gone through many changes — including renaming and expansion — in the past century, but its commitment to providing high-quality community health care has never wavered.
“I am sure that no one who lived in Emporia in 1922 ever imagined the changes in medicine and growth of their county hospital that would occur over the next 100 years,” said Bob Wright, Newman Regional Health CEO, in a written release. “But here we are. More than 100 volunteers and 600 full and part-time employees providing essential services to our community in 350,000 square feet of buildings at 1201 West 12th Avenue. There’s no doubt that more changes are ahead, but if the COVID pandemic has taught us anything, it is that Emporia and Newman Regional Health are up to the challenge. We appreciate the community’s support as we continue to live out our mission to improve health in our communities by providing high-quality care.”
Newman Regional Health has many initiatives planned throughout the year to honor and recognize this milestone service anniversary including a kickoff celebration week March 7-11.
The Lyon County Commission signed a proclamation to deem March 7, 2022, as “Newman Regional Health Day” in recognition of its 100th birthday.
In partnership with The Emporia Gazette, a magazine publication honoring Newman Regional Health and the remarkable success of providing care for 100 years will be locally distributed to households.
In late spring/early summer, the Lyon County History Center plans to display an exhibit within the hospital showcasing historical artifacts, timelines, and photos.
The community is invited and encouraged to join Newman Regional Health in its 100-year anniversary celebration. To learn more and stay up to date on how Newman Regional Health plans to celebrate throughout the year, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/100years.
