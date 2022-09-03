The Emporia Gazette
People who don’t want to travel somewhere for Labor Day weekend can stay in town and be “Halfway to Everywhere.”
A music festival by that name takes places Saturday in downtown Emporia. More than 30 bands from an assortment of musical styles are expected to perform on five stages between Sixth and Eighth Avenues and between Commercial and Merchant Streets.
A promotional poster for the event indicates the lead acts will be Too Many Zooz and Scroatbelly. Food trucks, vendors and aft displays also are promised.
The free festival is presented by Kansas Free for Arts. Supporter VIP passes cost $150.
The event is scheduled to last from 2 p.m. until midnight.
