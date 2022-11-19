The Rotary Club of Emporia recently donated dictionaries to third-graders in three local schools — as well as over $500 to the Emporia Middle School Interact club.
The Rotary Club has been donating dictionaries to area third graders in USD 253, Sacred Heart School and the Emporia Christian School each year — with their latest drop-off last Tuesday.
To make it all happen, the Rotary Club partnered with the Emporia Middle School Interact club to label the dictionaries in preparation for distribution — a partnership that has lasted over a decade.
“This was also started in other cities as well and then when we got wind of it, we thought it was a fun idea to be involved with the Interact and also just give back to the kids and the third graders that seem to really like it,” Rotary President Rachael Correll said. “So, it’s just been something that stuck with us and we do it every year now.”
According to Correll, the goal of an Interact club is to bring together young people to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of service above self.
“This year The Rotary Club of Emporia was also able to present a check to the Interact club in the amount of $554 to assist them achieving their goals and mission,” Correll said.
The funds for the donation were raised through “happy dollars” that are collected during Rotary meetings, as well as through budgeted funds.
“Rotary International, worldwide, has always been associated with Interact,” Correll added. “... That’s always been the intending goal with Rotary is to include younger children in our community to be able to establish that mindset of service above self and it allows us to keep that continuation up to Rotary.”
Andrew Hawley, sponsor of the Interact club said the Interact club focuses every year on how to make the middle school a better place.
“Interactors chose to work on making our school a kinder and more welcoming place,” Hawley said. “They created a kindness week that had students at EMS focus on kind words and actions. Next up, Interactors will choose a community project to address a problem in Emporia. I’m so proud of these middle schoolers for taking extra time after their school day to serve others. Their selflessness is inspiring.”
