As Johnny Olson might have said on a TV game show years ago, it's time for the star-studded, big-money Match Day '21.
Sunday night at midnight will mark the start of the Emporia Community Foundation's annual 24-hour “Match Day” event to provide funds to nonprofit organizations in the area.
“For every donation up to $1,000, we will match it,” Executive Director Becky Nurnberg said in October.
The foundation has $60,000 available, $10,000 more than last year. A record 25 groups hope to benefit from it. Public appeals from those groups began several weeks ago.
In some ways, Match Day is like a competition for the groups. A leader of one of them told The Gazette that this is their only fundraising event of the year.
People will be able to make online donations throughout Monday on the Match Day website. The complete rules for the event are there as well.
Donations by cash or check also can be made at the foundation's office, 527 Commercial St. Suite B, Monday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Final results will be announced on "Giving Tuesday," Nov. 30.
This year's participating Match Day agencies are:
- Arvonia Historic Preservation Society
- C4 Food Pantry (Chase County Care & Compassion, Inc.)
- Camp Alexander
- Chase County Historical Society and Museum
- Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity
- Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills
- Emporia Granada Theatre Alliance, Inc.
- Emporia Municipal Band
- Emporia Sertoma Club Miniature Train
- FEAS (Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter)
- Food For Students
- Friends of the Emporia Public Library
- Fund for the Future (donations not matched)
- Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow
- Humane Society of the Flint Hills
- Keep It a Safe Summer Taskforce
- Lyon County Crime Stoppers
- Main Street Mommas
- Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards, Inc.
- NLC Youth Association
- Pioneer Bluffs
- Project Playscape
- Red Rocks - William Allen White Community Partnership
- Team Schnak Strong Fund
- Vernon H. Buck VFW Post 7957
- Wade Barrett Memorial Fund
