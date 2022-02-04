A brand of “Mexi-candy” is being recalled, because it could be contaminated with lead.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that all lots of Saladitos Dried Salted Plums and Enchilados Salted Plums With Chili are included. It was shipped nationwide and sold online from Sunday, January 9 until Wednesday.
The foods are made by El Chavito, which is not recalling any other products.
It's not clear how lead entered the candy. While no illnesses have been reported, the FDA warns large amounts of lead can result in poisoning, as well as developmental problems in children.
People who purchased the products can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Questions about the recall can be sent to info@chavitomexcandy.com .
