Madison High School senior Casey Helm earned two podium finishes at the Texas Relays over the weekend.
Helm finished second Friday in the boys' high school discus throw with a toss of 56.86 meters or 186 feet six inches. A senior competing at home in Austin won the event at 58.1 meters.
Helm then came in third Saturday in the boys' high school shot put. Despite fouls on three of his six attempts, his last shot went 17.9 meters or 58 feet 8 ¾ inches. The winning distance was 62 feet 6 ¾ inches.
The Texas Relays gave Helm a chance to take on regional competition. He's committed to competing in track and field at Princeton University next year.
Helm now rejoins the Madison High track team, which will have its first meet of the spring April 7-8 in Wichita.
