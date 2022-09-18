Mexican Independence Day was Friday. But one Emporia group will mark it next weekend with a new work of art.
The Las Casitas Association will unveil a new Las Casitas Park mural Saturday. A “mini fiesta” is planned from noon - 4 p.m., with the ribbon cutting for the mural at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.