The sun sets behind the stage in Las Casitas Park as Jeanna Scheve performs in June 2021.

Mexican Independence Day was Friday. But one Emporia group will mark it next weekend with a new work of art.

The Las Casitas Association will unveil a new Las Casitas Park mural Saturday. A “mini fiesta” is planned from noon - 4 p.m., with the ribbon cutting for the mural at 2 p.m.

