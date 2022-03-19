EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The Olpe boys basketball team, which won its second-straight state championship last weekend. The last two years have been ridiculously successful for Olpe sports and I think we’re all very impressed by what the Eagles have accomplished.
Emporia City Commissioner Rob Gilligan, who gave formal notice of his impending resignation this week. Gilligan has served on the city commission since 2011 and has given back to the community in a variety of ways over the years.
Everyone who spoke on the future of Plumb Place at Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting. While a variety of different opinions were presented, it’s only through the active involvement of citizens that the best course for a community can be determined.
All the local high school basketball players who were honored by their individual leagues for their performances on the court this season.
Claudia Kauffman and Araceli Manzanares, who opened their store Mis Pequeños Tesoros y Más last Saturday to provide a children’s clothing option in Emporia.
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.