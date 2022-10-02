Those weren't spring flowers bursting with color on an October day at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. They were pinwheels, planted and carried for a cause.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's raised an estimated $13,657 Saturday, although that number is not final. The event's website indicated Sunday that it had 57 participants and 16 teams.

