Those weren't spring flowers bursting with color on an October day at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. They were pinwheels, planted and carried for a cause.
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's raised an estimated $13,657 Saturday, although that number is not final. The event's website indicated Sunday that it had 57 participants and 16 teams.
Spokesperson Madelyn Ross added there were 25 volunteers. But for her, it was about emotions more than statistics.
“it was more personal than other walks,” Ross said Sunday by email. “Hugging each other, sharing tears over lost loved ones and discussing hope for the future.”
Ross added that money from the walk “will be used to fund Alzheimer’s care and support, as well as accelerate Alzheimer’s research.”
The walk began inside the fairgrounds, covering a course which included West 12th Avenue and Industrial Road.
“From participants, to volunteers, to the sponsors and vendors at the event - everyone is impacted by Alzheimer’s and we became a community,” Ross wrote.
The financial goal of the Emporia walk was $22,000. People who raised more than $100 received an official walk T-shirt.
The Alzheimer's Association stages walks in more than 600 U.S. locations each year. It estimates more than six million U.S. residents have the disease, including 55,000 in Kansas, with more than 11 million others nationwide “providing unpaid care.”
Walk to End Alzheimer's held a separate event in Great Bend Saturday. The Great Bend Tribune reported the pinwheel colors carried by participants have special meaning:
- Blue is for a person who has Alzheimer's disease
- Yellow is for those who are caregivers or supporting someone with the disease
- Purple is for those who have lost someone to Alzheimer's
- Orange is for anyone else supporting the cause
A larger walk in Kansas City Sunday collected more than $470,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.