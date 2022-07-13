Somewhere in the sky, there’s hopefully a happy ending to a distressing discovery in Emporia in March.
An ailing bald eagle was released in early June, after more than two months of rehabilitation at the nonprofit Operation WildLife center in Linwood.
“He gets his second chance in the wild,” a Facebook statement said Sunday, June 5. It included video of the release.
The eagle was found on top of an east Emporia home Thursday, March 17
“It made it to a tree, but later fell to the ground,” police spokesman Ray Mattas said in a statement at the time.
A game warden with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks picked it up. The David Traylor Zoo turned it down, citing a widespread outbreak of avian flu.
Tests by Operation WildLife determined the eagle actually was emaciated due to acute lead poisoning. Science magazine reported earlier this year that illness could be due to ammunition from deer hunters.
“This is what it’s about, folks,” a woman said as the eagle flew away on Facebook.
