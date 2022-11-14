Turnpike bridge lifting

The Kansas Turnpike is raising the height of several bridges to improve truck movement. Chase and Lyon Counties were focus areas the last two years.

 Courtesy Twitter.com/KansasTurnpike

The latest big lift is over on the Kansas Turnpike. That means a road in northern Lyon County which was closed for weeks is open again.

Road K reopened Monday west of Road 210, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced. But a drive above the turnpike is higher than it was, at close to 16 feet.

