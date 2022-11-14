The latest big lift is over on the Kansas Turnpike. That means a road in northern Lyon County which was closed for weeks is open again.
Road K reopened Monday west of Road 210, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced. But a drive above the turnpike is higher than it was, at close to 16 feet.
Construction crews raised the height of the bridge over the last two months, as part of a project to add a few extra feet throughout the turnpike for larger trucks.
The work about four miles north of the Emporia interchange should conclude the lifting of all bridges along the turnpike in Lyon County. Crews are lifting about 50 bridges throughout the turnpike.
