Chase County Fire Station

The Chase County Fire Station is located on Elm Street in Strong City. It's one of several departments in the area receiving state grant money for protective equipment.

 Courtesy BG Consultants

Several area volunteer fire departments are receiving state grants to improve the protection of personnel.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal awarded 2023 grant money to Chase County Fire District #1, Eureka Volunteer Fire Department, Lyon County Fire District #5 and Olpe Fire District #1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.