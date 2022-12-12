Several area volunteer fire departments are receiving state grants to improve the protection of personnel.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal awarded 2023 grant money to Chase County Fire District #1, Eureka Volunteer Fire Department, Lyon County Fire District #5 and Olpe Fire District #1.
They will share in $1.3 million in funds, provided largely through the American Rescue Plan Act. A statement from the Fire Marshal's office does not specify how much each department will receive.
The equipment includes “bunker or wildland gear (coat, pants, helmet, gloves, hood and boots) and new masks for Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) units for department members,” the statement said.
The “Kansas Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grant” money will benefit 89 part-time and volunteer volunteer fire departments across Kansas. They do not need to provide matching funds. All the money should be disbursed by next June.
