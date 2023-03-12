Emporia State scored 22 points in the final four minutes but Minnesota - Duluth did just enough to hang on as the Hornets saw their season come to an end with an 84-79 loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Maryville, Mo.
The scoring was hard to come by in the first seven minutes as the Hornets and Bulldogs were tied at 9 with 13:48 left in the half. Emporia State then went on a 10-0 run with Alijah Comithier scoring the final eight to take a 19-9 lead with 11:02 left in the half. Owen Long hit a three-pointer with 5:20 left to give the Hornets a 26-16 lead when the Bulldogs went on a run of their own.
UMD scored 13 of the next 16 points to tie the game at 29 with 2:29 left in the period. The two teams traded scores for the remainder of the half and Charlie Katona got a tip-in at the buzzer to send the teams to the locker rooms tied at 36.
There were three ties and two lead changes with Emporia State's 46-42 lead with 15:05 left, the biggest lead of the first seven and a half minutes. Comithier hit a pull-up jumper with 12:33 left to get ESU within 51-50. UMD then went on a 13-3 run to go up 64-53 with 7:30 left. The deficit reached 15 with 4:13 left when Emporia State began their final push.
Kaden Evans scored inside and Comithier hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to ten. After UMD pushed it back to 14 when Lincoln Meister got behind the Hornet press, Long connected on a step-back followed by a driving layup followed by a three-pointer from Sam Baker to get the Hornets within seven at 76-69 with 1:10 left.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt grabbed an offensive rebound, dunked and got fouled with 29.6 seconds left to pull the Hornets within 80-76. The Bulldogs hit four-of-six free throws in the final 27.1 seconds to secure the win and advance to the Central Regional Championship game.
Emporia State was led by Long with 25 points including five three-pointers. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds while Comithier added 17 points and Atavian Butler had 12 points.
The Hornets end the season 23-9, setting a school record for wins in the NCAA era as well as picking up their first NCAA Tournament win.
