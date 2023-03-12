Owen Long
Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

Emporia State scored 22 points in the final four minutes but Minnesota - Duluth did just enough to hang on as the Hornets saw their season come to an end with an 84-79 loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Maryville, Mo.

The scoring was hard to come by in the first seven minutes as the Hornets and Bulldogs were tied at 9 with 13:48 left in the half. Emporia State then went on a 10-0 run with Alijah Comithier scoring the final eight to take a 19-9 lead with 11:02 left in the half. Owen Long hit a three-pointer with 5:20 left to give the Hornets a 26-16 lead when the Bulldogs went on a run of their own.

