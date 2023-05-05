Drew Hess

Drew Hess had two hits and two RBI in Emporia's Senior Day win over Dodge City on Friday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School baseball team began the Spartan Baseball Classic with an 11-0, five-inning win over Dodge City on what was Senior Day at Soden’s Grove on Friday night.

“It’s really good for our guys and our seniors especially deserve this,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “They’ve done things the right way every day in practice and we’ve been pretty nitpicky in terms of fundamentals and they’ve done a great job of holding our guys to that all year long.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.