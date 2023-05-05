The Emporia High School baseball team began the Spartan Baseball Classic with an 11-0, five-inning win over Dodge City on what was Senior Day at Soden’s Grove on Friday night.
“It’s really good for our guys and our seniors especially deserve this,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “They’ve done things the right way every day in practice and we’ve been pretty nitpicky in terms of fundamentals and they’ve done a great job of holding our guys to that all year long.”
Emporia, the visiting team in this game, opened the scoring with four runs in the top of the second. Madden Seidl led off the inning with a single. Andrew Ruxton and Jaxon Dial followed up with walks to load the bases.
Aiden Skiles reached on a fielder’s choice as Seidl was forced out at home. Jalyn King walked to bring in the first run and Drew Hess drove in another with an infield single. Max Rusco then singled to center to drive in two more runs to give Emporia a 4-0 lead.
The Spartans had another big inning in the third, scoring six runs. Two straight walks opened the inning and Skiles singled to load the bases with one out. Seidl scored on an error and King walked to re-load the bases before Ruge cleared them with a double to left to extend the lead to 8-0.
Drew Hess singled to right and Rusco walked to re-load the bases before Bobby Trujillo drove in a run with a single to left. Seidl then drove in the final run of the inning with a sac fly to make it 10-0 Emporia.
“I think our guys were comfortable at the plate tonight,” Markowitz said. “We had guys at the plate in these same situations earlier in the year and we were a little scared. Now, I think we have more guys who want to be at the plate in those situations and the game is always more fun when it’s like that.”
Emporia added another run in the fourth as Hess drove in Skiles with a groundout.
Ruge went 3-for-4 with three RBI at the plate and tossed a complete game, two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and just one walk.
“He’s always a great competitor but when he steps on the mound, I think that competitive level goes up a couple notches,” Markowitz said. “It’s phenomenal to watch his control two, sometimes three pitches. His rhythm and pace are really good and it’s fun to watch him come into his own.”
“We just need to have confidence,” Ruge added. “When we play together like we did tonight, we are the best team. I think we proved that tonight.”
Hess went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored and Seidl went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run.
Trujillo, who drive in a run with a single, reflected on what senior day meant for him.
“This being my last senior night means a lot,” said Trujillo, who also played football and wrestled for the Spartans. “Getting a win made it feel much better. I trust all these seniors and we all play with 100% effort.”
The Spartans (2-14) have now won two in a row and will play Maize South on Saturday at 2 p.m.
