An outlet pond to Melvern Lake remains under a blue-green algae warning.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment kept what some call the River Pond under a warning in Thursday's latest report. It's been on the algae in some form for several weeks.
A warning means people and animals should avoid contact with the water. If it's touched, visitors should wash with clean water as quickly as possible.
Fish from the pond can be eaten if it's washed with clean water first. Only the fillet portion should be prepared. All other parts should be discarded.
The KDHE has 10 lakes and ponds across Kansas under warnings this weekend, while three more have algae watches.
