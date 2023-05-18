Both of Emporia’s divers are in the top ten after the first day of the Class 5-1A girls state diving championships in Topeka.
Allisyn Weiss is in third place with a score of 272.85. She is just 19.9 points behind Emma Holton of St. James Academy, who sits in first with a score of 292.75.
