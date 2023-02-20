The Emporia State softball team split the final day of the ESU Classic on Monday.
Concordia-St. Paul took an early lead in game one on an RBI single in the top of the second. Emporia State answered by taking advantage of a pair of Golden Bear errors in the bottom of the inning. Sophia Rockhold led off the inning with a ground ball to short that was misplayed.
Alexis Dial then worked a walk to put runners on first and second for Abbey Ward, who delivered a two-run double and took third on the throw to the plate. She then scored when the catcher tried to throw her out going to third and the ball went into left field to give the Hornets a 3-1 lead.
Concordia-St. Paul tied the game in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer, but Emporia State regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Ward reached on an error, went first to third on a groundout and scored on a Lexi Williams bunt.
Bailey Flewelling added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when she drove in Haley Garnett with a single.
Sydney Righi went the distance in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
The Hornets lost the second game, 5-0 to Missouri-St. Louis.
Emporia State (7-4) will be back in action this weekend at the Washburn Invite in Topeka. The first game will be against St. Cloud State on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. on Gahnstrom Field at the Washburn campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.