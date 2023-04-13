The USD 253 Board of Education focused on school safety at its meeting Wednesday evening, receiving a safety debrief of the March 29 lockdown situation at Emporia High School and reviewing a potential school safety system.
Director of Human Resources Jared Giffin said the recent lockdown situation, which occurred around 9 a.m. on March 29, happened on a day with a late start, adding to the complexity of the situation.
“We knew that the situation had moved outside of the doors of the high school,” Giffin said. “We immediately… put the building on lockdown.”
Giffin said as the situation was occurring during a bell, some staff and students did not hear the announcement. However, he said, the efforts of staff and students mitigated that issue.
“The way our staff and our students reacted really helped the whole situation,” he said. “They knew what to do, they practiced what they did. Staff were pulling students in, students were getting into the classrooms. We had staff at the front doors, they were helping students get in, whether that was a classroom or just in the office area.”
Additionally, he added, a student who witnessed the potential security threat was able to report the threat to a security officer, who then quickly alerted local law enforcement.
Dan Cole, a representative from SafeDefend, gave board members a presentation on his company’s school emergency response system. Cole said while most layers of safety at school help manage day-to-day incidents, SafeDefend is designed to help staff respond to emergencies.
“Everyone on campus is safer, the chaos is controlled faster and your law enforcement groups are more in tune with your administration on the emergency at hand,” he said.
Cole said that SafeDefend works by helping schools be proactive about action steps for preventing crisis behavior, as well as the response to an attack or crisis. The system operates similarly to a fire emergency system, he added, with activation modules and safety cabinets equipped with tools — such as pepper spray, a window breaker and bleeding control.
The system can only be activated by staff who are registered in the system and can be activated in one step by placing a finger on the device. Upon activation, alerts will sound, notifications will go out to all staff on campus and a 911 call is placed.
“The average 911 call that would come in and say ‘we’ve got an incident at Emporia High School,’ they might be on the phone for upwards of a minute, minute and a half trying to get good information so the dispatcher can give our law enforcement folks good detail so they know where to go,” Cole said. “Our system is activated, it improves response time by about three to five minutes, simply because the device lets them know exactly where the situation unfolded.”
Board member Art Gutierrez asked if the system would alert parents in the event of a lockdown. Cole stated that SafeDefend chooses not to alert parents for the initial, immediate responses.
He added that the SafeDefend system, which is in place in over 300 campuses in 10 states, has not yet been used for an active weapon situation.
Board member Jennifer Thomas said the hope would be to change the culture of safety in Emporia Public Schools.
“I know a lot of parents and a lot of employees who feel that this would act as a deterrent,” Thomas said. “We hope that we never have to deploy it, but it could be a deterrent for kids, or anybody, who is thinking of doing something.”
No action was taken at this time.
During public comment, Emporia High School mother Seresa Howe urged school board members to focus on school security. Howe spoke about her son, who she said was a victim of the alleged sexual assault that occurred between members of the EHS football team in August.
“I’m here today, I’m begging you, please, please address the policies,” she said. “If they’re not followed, do something about it. So many weren’t followed. We’ve heard nothing was done.”
In further business, the board added a childcare provider job description to provide childcare services for district staff. Superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder said the childcare services would be spread across four classrooms in Walnut, Village, Logan Avenue and Jones Early Childhood Development Center.
The child care will not be cost-free, but Anderson-Harder said the district is in discussions on how to provide the care at an affordable rate.
The board also approved the purchase of the Practical Assessment Exploration System for $36,530.60 from ESSER II Special Education funds. PAES, a functional skills curriculum that tests career and potential employability skills, would be implemented for students with Individual Education Plans from 18-21 years old and is intended to help students with disabilities develop real-world skills, discover interests and increase independence.
The meeting program highlight came from the Timmerman Elementary student council. The student council consists of 20 students from third, fourth and fifth grade and prepares the students for leadership roles in the future. Students shared how the council operated including fundraising initiatives such as the gingerbread house contest, character education lessons, Reado night and more.
The board also:
Received an improvement update from Timmerman Elementary staff, a construction update from McCownGordon and a presentation on the recent 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year team by Erica Huggard.
Approved low bids on furniture, fixture and equipment purchases, including $103,466.46 from Modern Business Interiors for Village Elementary and $160,131.50 from Navrat’s for Emporia Middle School.
Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Emporia on replacements and upgrades to 19 school zone lights across the district. This district would be responsible for up to $80,000 of the expenses, to be paid from the capital outlay fund.
Accepted a quote from McConnell & Associates to resurface the track at Emporia High School for $119,131 from the capital outlay fund. The track was last resurfaced around 12 years ago and the new resurfacing is expected to extend the life of the track up to eight years.
Approved the purchase of 350 Chromebooks from CTL Corporation for incoming freshmen and new students at Emporia High School in the amount of $142,450 from the capital outlay fund.
The board will meet again on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
