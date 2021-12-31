Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions is no simple feat, especially those pesky resolutions that involve working out and getting healthy.
Although many people try their hardest to become healthier during the new year, it is hard to continue pushing yourself as time goes on. As many different gyms in town agreed that this season was their busiest for new memberships, we reached out to them to get their tips and tricks on how to stick to these goals.
Genesis Health Clubs
While starting to workout, having someone to hold you accountable is extremely important. According to Jake McCabe, the vice president of marketing at Genesis, signing up for group fitness classes or having a gym buddy are good ways to hold yourself accountable.
Group fitness classes are excellent resources to keep yourself on track and build a sense of community, according to McCabe. Genesis offers strength training, yoga, cycling and many other classes.
“You get that real sense of community and shared achievement and that really helps people stay on track with their fitness goals,” he said.
Their strength training class is really popular around this time of year. By participating in this class, each person is held accountable while they also learn how to lift correctly and effectivley.
“If someone’s having trouble motivating themself, [stregnth classes are] a great way to do it and make sure you’re doing it correctly, with someone there to support and cheer you on and help you do that last rep,” McCabe said.
Genesis is ready for the flow of new people that the new year typically brings.
“We’re staffed up and we’re ready to welcome people in and get back to fitness,” McCabe said. “It’s been a rough couple years and so many people are getting back at it and it’s just a really exciting time.”
For a list of the fitness classes that Genesis offers and the hours that they are open, visit genesishealthclubs.com/locations/emporia.
Emporia Fitness
Emporia Fitness is running business as usual during this transition to the new year.
Kyle Ayer, the manager at Emporia Fitness, said that they are offering their normal fitness classes as well as their normal month-to-month membership with no contracts, although they are expecting an increase in memberships sold from now until the beginning of February.
“We offer a variety of group fitness classes, we have some personal trainers here as well, and we also don’t lock people into contracts with our memberships, it is just month to month,” Ayer said.
For more information about the fitness classes that they offer, visit emporiafitness.com.
Emporia Recreation Center
Aaron Hammond, the Wellness Supervisor at the Emporia Recreation Center, agreed that they see a substantial increase in memberships purchased from the last couple weeks of December into the beginning of the new year.
He also had a couple tips on how to maintain goals of becoming healthier. His first tip was to workout early in the morning, because there are few to no interruptions during that time of day.
Second, he said that setting SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, time sensitive) goals usually helps people stay on track. Finally, he said to schedule working out into your day as if it were an appointment.
“Some tips for sticking to a resolution or workout routine would be to schedule it in to your day, as if it was any other type of appointment, and don’t miss that appointment,” Hammond said.
For a list of all the activities that the Emporia Recreation Center offers and information on their hours, visit emporiarec.org.
E:24/7Dusty Spaulding, the owner and operator of E: 24/7, said the most important thing to remember when beginning to go to the gym is to have a partner.
“The main thing is just to start slow and have a workout partner,” he said. “[Workout partners] push each other to go to the gym and do more.”
To learn more about the personal training and training classes that E: 24/7 offers, visit e247emporia.com.
