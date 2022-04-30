Seven individuals graduated from Radical Life Core Community on Monday evening at Life Church. The ceremony recognized the time and effort they put in over the course of 20 weeks to break cycles of poverty and addiction.
Radical Life is a nonprofit organization focused on building stable and successful homes by reducing poverty, decreasing toxic stress and reducing the need for foster care in Lyon County.
Co-founder and director Lindsay Smith explained that families can be impoverished in multiple ways, regardless of their income or the amount saved in a bank account.
“One can lack resources no matter your social status, no matter how much money you make,” she said.
Radical Life has identified 11 areas where families can be impoverished: financial, emotional, mental, spiritual, physical, language, social capital, integrity/trust, relationships/role models, knowledge of middle class rules and motivation/persistence.
The seven leaders, as Radical Life participants are called, were honored for completing Phase 1 of the program. During Phase 1, leaders identified in which of these 11 areas they were impoverished and worked with area experts to design a unique plan for each family to build resources in those areas.
“We are blessed to have many people from the community who come in and work with us,” Smith said. “We have bankers who help create personalized budgets and provide credit counseling. We have teachers and principals from the school district who advise parents on things like IEPs [Individualized Education Program] and how to advocate for their kids. Essentially, they tell us what they want to work on and we connect them with the resources.”
A primary goal is to strengthen and stabilize homes so parents can regain custody of their children. Smith said that between the first two cohorts, 16 children were in foster care when their families started the program.
“As of last week, all but one has been able to come home and we’re waiting for a decision on the last one,” she said.
While this is cause for celebration, Radical Life was born out of a desire to prevent children from being placed in foster care in the first place.
“You can either build a hospital at the bottom of a cliff, or you can build a barricade at the top,” Smith said. “We have the resources to help stabilize a family so kids can come home, but we really want to build strong families so they never enter the foster care system.”
The families participate in a weekly Monday night program — with a free meal and child care — to build community relationships and skills. Throughout the week, they engage in coaching and mentoring relationships to support their progress. They also have access to resources such as food and clothing donations for children and adults, showers, laundry facilities and more.
“We are thankful to everyone who has lent a hand, whether it was child care, making meals or donating food, teaching classes, serving on the board or helping with administration,” Smith told the assembled group. “It takes a lot of people to make this work, from time to talent to Tupperware.”
Radical Life is interviewing candidates for its third cohort, scheduled to begin meeting in August. More information can be found at radicallifecorecommunity.com.
