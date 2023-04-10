Old Navy and Five Below are the latest retailers confirmed to join the Emporia Pavilions, City of Emporia special projects coordinator Jim Witt told The Gazette Monday.
The retailers are two of four - five new businesses that are set to go vertical at the site, where construction on a number of pad sites is already underway.
“They’d like to start going vertical next month or so,” Witt said. “I will tell you there are, once again, supply chain issues.”
Old Navy sells a wide range of clothing and accessories for the family — from jeans to loungewear — in a wide range of sizes. Five Below is an American chain of specialty discount stores that sells products that are less than $5, plus a small assortment of products from $6 to $25.
Witt added that despite rumors, there have been no commitments from Chick-fil-A yet, but confirmed the fast food chain has been scoping out the Pavilions location. Witt confirmed a restaurant is part of the plans for the space.
He said another clothing retailer will be moving from the Flinthills Mall to the Pavilions, but said he was not ready to divulge the name since he has not been a part of those contract negotiations. As of press time, Maurices, The Buckle and Bling are still open at the mall.
A national pet retailer is also reportedly looking at the Pavilions space.
“They haven’t committed yet,” Witt said, adding that he couldn’t confirm or deny the name of the retailer in that case either.
The additions are just the latest after the opening of Ross Dress of Less, Shoe Dept. Encore in late 2022 and Marshalls early this year. The stores represent approximately 50,000 square feet of new buildings to be constructed at the shopping complex intersection of 24th Avenue and Industrial Road. Work on those slabs began in June 2022, with announcements of the retailers coming the summer prior.
Hobby Lobby opened in Aug. 2017.
Developer Spencer Thomson told The Gazette in 2021 that the work represented nearly $9 million in development to accommodate the first three retailers. Talks, he said had been ongoing for the better part of two years with COVID-19 slowing down progress dramatically.
“This is great for Emporia,” Witt said. “This is giving us a better retail base with Dunham’s Sports going into the mall and some other things happening at the mall. Things have been on a real positive upswing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.