Four provisional qualifiers including the third-best men's shot put in Emporia State history highlighted the Hornets' day at the Rock Chalk Classic on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.
Travis Morrison unleashed a personal best throw of 18.71m (61-4.75) on his final throw of the men's shot put to finish second behind Kansas All-American Patrick Larrison. It is the third-longest mark in the event in Emporia State history behind national champions Al Feurbach and Jason Stuke. As of Saturday night, he is ranked fourth in the nation in NCAA Division II.
Brooks Lowe had another provisional qualifier for the Hornets in the javelin. He went 62.12m (203-10) to finish second behind fellow freshman Christopher Young of Barton CC who leads the NJCAA in the event.
Alyssa Conway continued her steady season with another provisional qualifier. Her throw of 56.75m (186-2) was good enough for fifth place in a field that included the 2021 SEC Champion in the event.
Brock Merz had the only provisional qualifier on the oval, running 53.18 to finish fourth in the men's 400m hurdles.
This was the final competition for Emporia State before the MIAA Championships next weekend in Jefferson City, Mo. The competition begins on Friday, May 5 and runs through Sunday, May 7 on the Lincoln University campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.