Travis Morrison

Emporia State's Travis Morrison

 Garrett Meyer/ESU Athletics

Four provisional qualifiers including the third-best men's shot put in Emporia State history highlighted the Hornets' day at the Rock Chalk Classic on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

Travis Morrison unleashed a personal best throw of 18.71m (61-4.75) on his final throw of the men's shot put to finish second behind Kansas All-American Patrick Larrison. It is the third-longest mark in the event in Emporia State history behind national champions Al Feurbach and Jason Stuke. As of Saturday night, he is ranked fourth in the nation in NCAA Division II.

