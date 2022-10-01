It’s not exactly a case of “give him an inch and he’ll take a mile.” But if you give Ken Adams five feet, he might ask for 500.
“We’re now past the milestone of a 5,000-foot runway, at 5,004,” the Emporia Municipal Airport Manager said.
The paving of five extra feet this past summer fulfilled a long dream for Adams. Federal Aviation Administration rules require a runway that’s 5,000 feet long and 100 feet wide for general aviation.
“It hasn’t been cycled through and published into the charts yet,” Adams said. “It’s noted that it is there.”
The next airport chart cycle should occur within the next six months. Adams believes the news of that extension will be an economic boost.
“If someone is possibly looking for a new place of business and have a minimum of a 5,000-foot runway, it will sure help,” Adams said.
Money for the five-foot extension was provided by a $75,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
But Adams now has a new short-term goal: 500 extra feet for a “runway protection zone.”
“They’ve had it designed before,” Adams said. “The FAA would support it... They call it an area of non-congregation.”
But the Emporia City Commission has to approve that, because those extra feet would require adjustments to Emporia Municipal Golf Course next door.
“The city fathers need to decide if they want to invest in the cost of relocating two or three holes,” Adams said.
Grant money would be available for the runway, but not for the golf course, Adams added.
On another topic, Adams said young people who could not take full advantage of “Wings and Wheels” earlier this month can sign up for “make-up” Young Eagles flights Saturday, Oct. 8.
“It’s open for children ages 8-17,” Adams said. “They take them up over town, give them a little example of how the aircraft works and how it flies.”
Flights were limited Saturday, Sept. 10 due to low cloud cover.
Families can register in advance for the Young Eagles rides at yeday.org/emporiaevent.
