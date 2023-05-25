The 2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field Championships commence Friday at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium, and a handful of area athletes could find themselves at the top of the podium or at least on it.
1A boys
Olpe distance standout, freshman Kaleb Arnold, is the No. 1 seed in the 3200 meters (10:18.11), followed by Lebo’s Caleb Durst, who garnered the No. 3 seed with a 10:38.10 regional performance. We should see both of these runners on the podium. Madison sprinter/horizontal jumper Bryson Turner is the two-time defending 1A 100-meter champion but will be challenged by this year’s No. 1 seed, Brock Deterding of Kiowa County, who wasn’t on the radar last year but recorded an 11.04 at the regional meet. However, that was only .04 ahead of Turner. The century distance is Turner’s signature race, sprinting to a 10.71 championship in 2022. The Bulldog multi-sport athlete is the No. 4 seed in the deuce and the top seed in the long jump — leaping 22-1 at last week’s regional — followed by a No. 2 seed in the triple jump.
2A boys
Chase County senior Cooper Schroer has had an outstanding 2023 campaign in the 800 meters, clocking 1:57.60 at the regional. He is the No. 2 seed this week, behind Central Heights’ Cody Hammond, who ran 1:56.64 last week. In 2022, Hammond ran 2:05.25, placing seventh, while Schroer placed second to Ryan Stucky of Sedgwick — 2:01.50 to 2:01.21. But Schroer will give Hammond a “run for his money” this weekend, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Schroer atop the podium Saturday. Schroer’s freshman teammate, Wyatt Griffin, is the No. 4 seed in the high jump (6-2) and has an outside chance of stepping onto the podium come Saturday.
1A girls
Lebo’s Brooklyn Jones is the defending 1A state champion in the javelin (132-11 at last year’s state meet) but is only seeded ninth this year after throwing 118-2 at the regional. The top seed is sophomore Jesse Hoover of Washington County (144-7), who could push Jones to a big mark. Jones threw 137-7 at this season’s Lyon County League meet and 143-4 1/2 at last year’s LCL meet. Jones is ranked 10th in the state and Hoover seventh — Andale’s McKenzie Fairchild is ranked fifth in the nation and No. 1 in the state, heaving 160-5 at the 4A Towanda-Circle regional last week.
