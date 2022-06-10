Emporia High School’s Brooks Sauder was named to the 5A all-state second team in boys golf by the Kansas Golf Coaches Association.
“This is a very nice honor for Brooks to be named second-team all-state for class 5A,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “The top Class 5A golfers play at an exceptionally high level and this award is representative of the fact that Brooks played at that very high caliber throughout the season against really tough competition.”
Sauder, who will be playing collegiately at Hutchinson Community College, wrapped up his high school career by finishing 17th in the state and receiving a state medal. Sauder was a state participant for all three years — twice with the team and once as an individual. He also won the individual title at the Maize Regional this year and has been a leader for Emporia on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.