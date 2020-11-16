At least 100 people came together outside to celebrate the second annual Home of the Brave celebration in Bushong, Saturday. The celebration had live music performed by Lee Muller, food, military weapons on display, a raffle, military salute, a groundbreaking ceremony and a WWII reenactment.
Ten veterans from across the country came to visit North Lyon County Veterans Memorial founded by Dianne Bedner-Smith. They helped break the ground to start the Memorial Garden. The garden will display the photos of 10 young men from Bushong who fought — and died — in World War II.
“It’s been pretty good [today]. We have fun no matter what,” she said. “It feels good [to break the ground].”
Bedner-Smith shared that they have the gold stars for the 10 men. Bedner-Smith and her husband, Gary, have a few more trees to cut down with American Tree Service for the garden.
“We've got a lot to do. Then, we will start working on the building,” Bedner-Smith said.
Her and her husband both participated in the WWII reenactment of the Battle of Bocage.
She said that they had more actors this year than last year participate in the battle.
“It takes place in a small French village just after the D-Day landings,” said Robert Cunningham. “We will do a little scenario skit then start the battle.”
Cunningham is a veteran who served eight years in the Marine Corps.
“It is near and dear to my heart, I have always had a passion for WWII in particular,” he said.
He started helping Bedner-Smith with the reenactment last year. This year, the Battle of Bocage featured an intense battle between the Nazis and the Americans shooting blanks at each other. At the end of the battle, the Americans won.
The audience cheered and clapped at the end of the reenactment.
“I want to thank everybody for coming out,” Bedner-Smith said. “We will probably slow down for a while after this; this might be the last one for a while.”
She plans on taking the Memorial Garden and Museum one step at a time. However, they are still taking donations. Donors can call at 620-757-8143 to help contribute. Follow them on Facebook @nlcvm to stay up to date with events in the future.
