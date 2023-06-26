Emporia Fire Station No. 2 saw more traffic on Sunday evening than it normally sees in a year. The station was the site of a barbecue fundraiser for an Emporia firefighter battling cancer.
Captain Greg Davis organized the fundraiser which featured a pulled pork dinner with a sandwich, chips, baked beans and a dessert, in a drive-thru style. The cost of the meal was a free-will donation. He said his colleagues were happy to use their grilling skills to offset some of the treatment costs.
“We’re a tight-knit group, like a family, so it hit all of us. We wanted to step up and raise some money to help out,” Davis said. “We have some very good grill masters in the department, so barbecue was the logical choice.”
Chief Brandon Beck said he was pleased but not surprised by the high turnout to support the firefighter, who asked not to be named.
“The amount of interest and support we’ve had from the community so far has been tremendous,” Beck said. “It’s amazing to see, but it’s no surprise. Emporia always steps up.”
Davis and some of the other on-duty firefighters were called out to battle a grass fire just before meal service began. Standing outside, still wearing the clothes he wore to the call and with soot on his face, he hugged his young daughter before his wife took her home.
“I don’t like hugging her before I’ve had a chance to clean up, but she doesn’t understand that,” Davis said.
He was referring to the chemicals transferred when fighting a fire, some of which have been linked to cancer.
According to a study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), when compared to the number of cancers expected using U.S. population rates, firefighters face a 9 percent increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14 percent increase in cancer-related deaths.
“In the fire service, everyone knows it’s a dangerous career – fighting fires, responding to car wrecks and other emergencies. But what we’re just now starting to talk about are the after-effects,” Davis said. “The danger isn’t over when the fire is out.”
He said equipment and safety protocols continue to evolve as research sheds light on how exposure to burning materials affects firefighters’ health. Emporia firefighters take precautions such as never bringing equipment into the living quarters, washing gear thoroughly after each use and showering and changing clothes before entering the living quarters.
The new fire station and renovations will provide additional safety features, such as decontamination rooms.
“Our leaders are looking out for us,” Davis said.
Those who wish to donate but could not make it to the event are asked to get ahold of Davis by calling 620-343-4230 at Fire Station No. 1. Donations can be dropped off at Fire Station No. 1, 120 E. Fifth Ave.
