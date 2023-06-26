EFD BBQ_001.jpg

Emporia firefighters serve BBQ dinners to the community at a fundraiser for one of their own at Emporia Fire Station No. 2 on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

 Melissa Lowery/Special to The Gazette

Emporia Fire Station No. 2 saw more traffic on Sunday evening than it normally sees in a year. The station was the site of a barbecue fundraiser for an Emporia firefighter battling cancer.

Captain Greg Davis organized the fundraiser which featured a pulled pork dinner with a sandwich, chips, baked beans and a dessert, in a drive-thru style. The cost of the meal was a free-will donation. He said his colleagues were happy to use their grilling skills to offset some of the treatment costs.

