Mulready’s hosted a group looking to celebrate the holidays, community and their love of books Saturday morning with an Icelandic Yuletide tradition.
The Jolabokaflod – translated literally to English as “Christmas book flood” – was born during World War II when paper was one of the few commodities that was not rationed in Iceland. An already bookish culture according to jolabokaflood.org, Iceland’s families began giving each other books on Christmas Eve, which they would immediately start reading while drinking hot chocolate.
Originally brought to Emporia by Kat O’Meara, Saturday was the third edition of the Jolabokaflod at Mulready’s.
It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to have it again and get everyone together for Christmas,” said Emmy Parks, who organized the event this year.
The 15 people who attended the Jolabokaflod were asked to bring a gift-wrapped book. The books were then pooled and each attendee drew a number. When it was their turn, they would pick a book and open it. Then, the individual who brought the book had the opportunity to explain why that book was meaningful to them.
Alternatively, people had the opportunity to steal an already opened book from someone else during their turn.
Parks said the books could be used or new, and usually there was a wide variety of genres and styles, allowing people the opportunity to check out a book they might not have otherwise picked if they’d been shopping at a bookstore.
“I got a comic book at one point and that’s not something I would normally read,” she said. “I read that one and that was interesting. It was historical fiction but comic-style.”
Carrie Dickison is friends with O’Meara and has been attending the Emporia Jolabokaflod since it started.
“It’s always been a fun experience for me,” she said. “I’m a really avid reader and, in fact, often I will get a list of all the books that were exchanged and I read all of those throughout the year. I’ve discovered some really great writers and some of my favorite books, actually, from that.”
A few years ago, she received a historical fiction novel about Cleopatra’s daughter.
“It was based on historical events and it was a really interesting read,” she said. “I learned a lot about ancient history. You have these broad ideas, but a well-researched historical fiction gives you insights into periods that you’re maybe not really familiar with.”
This year, Parks brought a book of poems by Mary Oliver that she said she loves.
“I brought her book and just wanted to share something I enjoyed reading,” she said.
Dickison gifted “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams, a novel about a Victorian-era lexicographer working on compiling the first Oxford English Dictionary and his daughter, who researches the language of women and the working class.
“It’s the story of a woman growing up and realizing how her experience differs from those around her and trying to do something to recognize the experience of the women she’s around and the women that are working for her too,” she said.
Dickison said she was glad that the event came back after it was canceled in 2020 and that it worked well for this time of year.
“We’re always very busy during the holidays, but it’s a lowkey event; you can just show up and hang out and then leave,” she said. “It’s usually held in the morning so you can do it before you move on to your stuff. It’s a chance to connect with friends but also meet new people that you might not necessarily know but that you also share, obviously, a love of reading and an interest in books with.”
