Alexa Houston, a Riverview Condominiums tenant who has been dealing with an alleged bat infestation for around a month, is moving forward with legal action against her landlords.
According to Houston, the bats still remain even after Riverview Condominiums said they had remedied the problem.
“They had somebody come out and fix the holes that the bats were entering in but they didn’t exterminate. So what they did was they trapped all those bats into the attic, and all night, all I could hear was just chitter chatter, chitter chatter,” Houston said. “I left a voicemail with them [Friday] morning trying to talk to somebody about it because I know that they’re gonna sit here and tell me that they did get an exterminator out here. So I’ve been trying to call and get the receipt for it and no one’s called me back.”
Now, she and her lawyer are gathering what they can for their case.
“Once I get those receipts back or once they give me some sort of notice that they’ve taken care of the issue, that’s when my lawyer said that they’re going to take action,” Houston said. “Once I get the actual confirmation that they said that they’re going to do something or if they haven’t done anything by this evening, my lawyer is going to draw up something and try to get things figured out.”
In addition to the bat problem, Houston said ever since the media release of her story, her landlords have been demanding she pay pet rent on her emotional support animals — or face eviction. Houston said she was unaware that ESA licenses needed to be updated and is now scrambling to find a psychologist in town.
“I was going through CareArc … for my psychologist and … they’re not seeing patients until January,” Houston said. “I’m waiting to hear back from them on the soonest availability. I’ve been calling CrossWinds and they’re booked for the next couple of months.”
Houston has alleged years of problems with the apartment’s owners, Eucalyptus Real Estate, citing months of dealing with bedbugs and overflowing toilets at two other properties owned by the real estate company. The bat infestation, she said, is the last straw.
“I’m mad. I’m hurt that my apartment complex that I pay money for every single month is being negligent with my safety. I’m mad that the property manager has been aware that I have an emotional support animal. They’ve known, and all of a sudden … now they’re asking me to pay pet rent and I just feel disrespected as a tenant. I feel like my needs aren’t being taken seriously.
“This is my last straw,” she continued. “Since the release to the media, they’ve offered me to let me out of my lease but unfortunately, I’m not at a spot right now, where I can just pick up and move. I’m starting a new job, my fiancée just bought a new vehicle, so we’re not really in a space right now to be able to move.”
In the meantime, Houston said she hopes she does not run into any other problems until she and her fiancée can move out at a later time.
Riverview Condominiums and Eucalyptus Real Estate both declined to comment on the situation Friday.
According to City Director of Building & Neighborhood Development Kory Krause, tenants with bug and rodent infestation complaints can contact the Lyon County Health Department at 620-342-4864, while interior property maintenance issues are handled by the fire department, 620-343-4230.
