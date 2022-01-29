Outgoing Emporia Regional Development Association president Kent Heermann celebrated his retirement with a reception at the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Friday afternoon.
Heermann’s last day will be Tuesday.
“Hopefully, a lot of people come by that I haven’t seen for a while and the community has a chance to say hello and goodbye at the same time,” Heermann said. “It’s exciting. I’m looking forward to retirement, the new challenges and the next chapters.”
Heerman has been the RDA president since 1994 and he said that, even in the midst of the ups and downs over the years, he’s pleased with the career he had.
“We got a lot accomplished here,” he said. “I think there’s opportunities for more to happen. It’s just time to pass the baton on to Chuck (Scott, incoming RDA president) and some new leadership with a lot of new leadership in the community. I think we’re in a pretty good place and I see very positive things happening for Emporia in the future.”
As he looks ahead to retirement, he said he’s looking forward to spending more time with family — especially his grandchildren — and pursuing his hobbies.
“I fly fish a little bit and maybe go to different events and things like that,” he said. “As you become a grandparent, there’s lots of soccer games, basketball games, wrestling tournaments, concerts, etc. I’ll just slow down the pace a little bit.”
