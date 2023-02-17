The Emporia High School girls basketball team picked up win No. 16 on the season, defeating Junction City 45-19 on Friday night.
Emporia led 14-7 after the first quarter, with Lexsey DeWitt scoring eight of them. Then Addie Kirmer took over, scoring all nine points in the second quarter as the Lady Spartans led 23-14 at the half.
“I thought we played okay in the first half, but we didn't play the way we should,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We weren't very tough and the contact was bothering us but I thought after halftime, they really dug in.”
The Emporia defense pitched a shutout in the third quarter and kept the Blue Jays off the scoreboard for over 12 minutes, from the 3:16 mark in the second quarter until they hit a free throw with 6:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. For Dorsey, it just came down to playing their style of basketball.
“We just talked about how we were playing the way they wanted to play,” Dorsey said. “I think the first half we played their game and the second half, we came out and played our game. We were better when we dug in and were tougher and were able to run out and do some stuff.”
The Lady Spartans scored 15 points in the third and seven in the fifth with a running clock in effect for the majority.
Kirmer led the scoring with 22 points and DeWitt added eight, all coming in the first quarter. Dorsey was glad to see that, especially with them holding Rebecca Snyder to just three points.
“They were able to take Snyder away which we knew would be coming, but we had other kids step up,” Dorsey said. “Lexsey is important to us. She does a lot of the dirty work a lot of time, but her shots are big and that was good to see because we need kids that will shoot it. It was good to see Kirmer have a good night. She can get to the rim well and I thought this would be a successful game for her because of her ability to penetrate and I thought she made some good passes. They kind of collapsed on her in that fourth quarter and she dished it to Zayda [Pearson] and some other kids she got involved, so that was good to see.”
Emporia (16-3) will conclude the regular season next Friday, Feb. 24 when it hosts Washburn Rural at 6 p.m.
