A bright starlike object will be visible in the night’s sky, next week, marking an celestial event that has not been observable from Earth for nearly 800 years.
Jupiter and Saturn’s great conjunction, already underway, will reach its apex on Monday, Dec. 21.
”I’ve been watching Jupiter and Saturn every day,” said Jorge Ballester, professor of physical sciences at Emporia State University. “It’s a real gradual change and it just happens that on Dec. 21, they are going to appear to be the closest together. And that’s on the winter solstice, which is pretty cool.”
Ballester said Jupiter and Saturn come into conjunction — or pass each other every 20 years. Jupiter takes about 12 years to complete one revolution around the sun, while it takes Saturn 29 years to compete one revolution.
Those conjunctions are not always visible from Earth, and they are not always as striking as this one.
By Monday, the planets will be — from our perspective — one-tenth of a degree apart in the sky. In reality, Ballester said they will be more than 450 million miles apart, and Jupiter will be more than 550 million miles away from Earth.
”Jupiter and Saturn move a little bit every day,” he said. “Jupiter’s catching up to Saturn, because it takes Jupiter less time to get around the sun than Saturn does. ... Jupiter does pass Saturn every 20 years, but for them to really go that ‘close’ to each other is a real rarity.”
The next great conjunction won’t occur until 2080.
A Christmas star
The 2020 great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn happening so close to the holidays has many calling it the “Christmas star” reminiscent of the Nativity.
According to The Book of Matthew, the birth of Jesus was heralded with the sighting of a bright star in the east, drawing the Magi — or Wisemen — to Bethlehem of Judea.
DeWayne Backhus, professor and chair - emeritus in the ESU physical sciences department, wrote a program that is now used at the university’s Peterson Planetarium. The program, “The Star of Bethlehem,” explores different scientific explanations that may have contributed to the Star of Bethlehem’s appearance. Backhus provided a copy of the program to The Emporia Gazette for this article.
The program, written in the 1970s, is typically shown each holiday season at the planetarium, though all showings for this season were canceled due to the pandemic.
“About all an astronomer can do is to shake his head regretfully and admit there is no such star as the Star of Bethlehem currently in the sky,” Backhus wrote. “Nor is there unequivocal scientific evidence that such an individual star was ever in existence.”
Jesus’s birth has been estimated to have occurred anywhere between 7 - 2 B.C., depending on who is interpreting the texts. Although references to this star and the three magi appear only once in the Bible, records from ancient Chinese astronomers show evidence of a bright star lighting the sky around 5 B.C. and those notes have lasted for centuries. In fact, ancient Chinese astronomers laid the foundation for many constellations seen in the night sky today.
While Backhus said an event such as a comet or supernova, which would have appeared in the sky only briefly. But, one likely explanation? A planetary conjunction.
“Celestial events taking place in Pisces, indeed, were thought to be accompanied by some important earthly event taking place in the land of the Hebrews,” Backhus said. “Astronomers, with the aid of high speed computers, can calculate positions of planets as they were thousands of years ago with the respect to the background of stars.”
In fact, several noteworthy planetary conjunctions are recorded to have happened around the time of Christ’s birth. In May 7 B.C., the planets could have been observed from Jordan. There were three encounters 6 B.C., a conjunction of the planets Mars, Jupiter and Saturn took place in the constellation Pisces.
Several years later in 3 B.C., other significant planetary conjunctions are recorded, including a conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the constellation Leo in the month of August.
The problem with some of these events is the timing. King Herod, whose orders to kill all newborns forced Mary and Joseph to flee with Jesus, died in 4 B.C., at least a year prior to the extraordinary conjunctions mentioned above. Another is the fact that a planetary conjunction would not be visible for more than a 24 hour period.
But, in 6 B.C., in late February, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars were visible low in the west and “during evening twilight — a magnificent sight indeed.”
Backhus noted that it’s unlikely that we will ever truly know what the Magi saw as they trekked toward Bethlehem, but that doesn’t lesson the deeper meaning of the Christmas Star or what seeing the great conjunction may have for millions this year.
“The important facts are that Jesus was born, that He dwelt on the Earth for a time with men, and that His coming brought a promise of peace on Earth and good will to men,” Backhus said.
For more information on the conjunction, check out www.earthsky.org or www.astronomy.com. You can even watch a livestream of the Great Conjunction of 2020, courtesy of Lowell Observatory beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrRcfaWutLQ&feature=emb_title.
Is this a news story of a perpetration of religious baloney? Jupiter and Saturn are in "alignment" now only when viewed from earth; they are far, far apart, as usual, when viewed by an observer anywhere else. Their orbits are in fact separated by about 400 million miles. As the article states, Jupiter "passes" (again, only from our perspective) Saturn every 20 years, and has been doing so for billions of years and will continue to do so for billions more until the sun dies, so just what is so "cool" about it? All the baloney about jesus and the Xmas Star is just that, and belongs in the comics and not in respectable newspapers. It is noteworthy that using today's modern fast-talking computers ("high speech" as the article states), the only way previous "alignments" can be found to occur coincident with the fictional birth of jesus, visible in the proper direction at the proper time, is to shift the fictional birth date all over the map. And if the so-call wise men (I assume there were no wise women at the time) can't get the birth date of god's son right, what can they get right?
