Wednesday's filing deadline meant the end of an era is near for the Lyon County Commission.
“At the end of this term, it will be 16 years,” District 1 Commissioner Scott Briggs said Wednesday afternoon. “Personally, I think that's too long for anybody to be in office, even if they wanted to be.”
The noon deadline passed with Briggs not filing for another term. But the Lyon County Election Office confirmed Gregg Stair of Emporia beat the deadline to run as a Democrat. He'll face Republican Ken Duft of rural Admire, who turned in his paperwork last week.
County Clerk Tammy Vopat said there's no provision in Kansas law for independent candidates to run for county offices, as there is for state offices.
“Time to get some younger people involved,” said Briggs, who turns 67 in mid-June. “This will be their county... This is their future, not mine.”
Briggs admitted he's not familiar with Stair, but knows Duft through his years of service o the county fair board. He stopped short of endorsing either man.
“If people need me to serve on a board or on a committee, I'll help any way I can,” Briggs added. But otherwise, he plans to take a break from politics on his Lyon County ranch
Chase County also will have a change in District 1 Commissioner. Republican Randy Talkington confirmed speculation by not filing by Wednesday's deadline for a second term.
A preliminary list from County Clerk Connie Pretzer showed Republicans Alan Phipps of Matfield Green and Rick Robinson of Cedar Point will compete in a primary. The winner will face Democrat Theresa VanAckeren of Matfield Green in November.
District 1 is the only commission district on both the Chase and Lyon County ballots this year.
One major local primary contest will occur in Lyon County. Chris Keith and Kevin Sorensen filed as Republicans for Reading Benefit Fire District 1.
Dozens of people filed to be precinct committee members. They include Stair, Vopat and Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman.
While Wednesday marked the deadline for candidates to file for local offices in the primary, the deadline for state offices was extended to Friday, June 10. The Secretary of State made that decision as lawmakers waited for the Kansas Supreme Court to validate new district lines.
The Kansas Primary is Tuesday, August 2. Voters who want to change party affiliation for the primary must do so by June 10.
NOTE: This story was updated at 3:55 p.m. for comments from Scott Briggs. It was updated earlier to reflect the preliminary final list of primary candidates, first in Lyon County and then in Chase County.
(1) comment
Briggs for Governor
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.