The David Traylor Zoo hosted a Party for the Planet on Sunday as part of a continent-wide celebration of Earth Day, Endangered Species Day and World Ocean Day at zoos and aquariums accredited by the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums.
It was the first in-person event at the zoo since the pandemic forced closures and cancellations in March 2020, and a multi-generational crowd came out to enjoy the fresh air and activities.
“I’m seeing a lot of big smiles,” said Dehlia Sutton, education coordinator at the David Traylor Zoo.
Sunday afternoon’s event included several activity stations, carefully spaced throughout the zoo to encourage social distancing. Hand sanitizer was available at every station and patrons were encouraged to wear masks to protect each other and the animals at the zoo.
“All of the mammals that we have in the zoo are susceptible to COVID-19, and that goes right down to the lemurs and the cotton-top tamarins,” Sutton said. “So masks are for their protection and for our staff who interact with the animals. It’s all connected.”
Patrons who ventured out to enjoy the sunny afternoon at the zoo could talk with Master Gardeners, make their own seed bombs, learn about recycling, make simple bird feeders, play trivia games and more.
At one station, 6-year-old Georgia-Rose Garner carefully applied a mixture of peanut butter and bird seed to a cardboard tube while her 3-year-old sister Mackenzie watched. A docent carefully wrapped the final product for Garner to take home and hang up outside for the birds.
“They’re going to love this,” she said.
Across from the bald eagle habitat, volunteer Sue McKinney read trivia questions about animal characters to a pair of teenagers who debated their answers and happily walked away with their prizes — cards with more information about vultures and giraffes.
Over at Mission Madagascar, the lemurs were putting on an unscheduled show, leaping around their habitat and sending a group of toddlers into fits of giggles and shrieks of glee.
Sutton kept busy overseeing the event, answering questions and enjoying having people back at the zoo.
“I think people are happy to be here and I’m just so glad we can welcome them here again,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.