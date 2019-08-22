I have written numerous letters here, and a lot of people ask why I don’t write more. Two reasons:
• The newspaper only prints one letter per month from a specific contributor.
• I am not your voice.
When I challenge someone to write his/her own essay, they usually respond with some version of, “But you do it so much better.” Sorry, but that excuse does not fly. I speak for myself. It is not up to me to speak for others. Each of us has something to say, and each has a unique way of saying it. Submissions are easy to make via email at news@emporia.com.
I offer this challenge: Write your own ideas in your own words. You need not feel you must “compete” with me or others with a large vocabulary. We need the voice of reason and sanity, especially in this time when hateful diatribes are so common, and when some — like Mr. Smoots and Ms. Mast — support a president who has all the disqualifications of a failure and felon and none of the redeeming characteristics of an actual leader.
Note that the only substantive argument they have is that the economy is “good,” combined with the assumption that it will remain so for another 15 months. The economy is good because Obama stepped in 10-plus years ago and governed in a way to turn the recession around. The Obama economy produced the longest steady improvement in recent history, and DJT is riding on those coattails. The current occupant’s mishandling of the economy has slowed it down and is about to send it into a tailspin. (For that reason, I have removed all my IRA funds from the market and secured them in a safer place.)
For the sake of our future, speak up!
Douglas McGaw
Emporia
