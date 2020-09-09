Both the Northern Heights High School varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams overtook Chase County Tuesday evening in Cottonwood Falls.
The varsity team won 25-18 and 28-26 in the first match and 25-8 and 25-21 in the second match.
JV won 25-13 and 26-24 in round 1 and went 22-25, 25-22 and 15-12 in the second match.
The C team 16-25 and 21-25 in their first match and 25-15 and 25-17 in the second match.
