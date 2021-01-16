Progress continues to be made on the Kossover Family Tennis Complex construction project, which is set to become the new home of Emporia State University’s tennis teams in the fall of 2021.
ESU athletic director Kent Weiser explained that the new complex is the brainchild of former Hornet tennis players who wanted to give back to their alma mater.
“We’ve had some great tennis alumni and student-athletes that have come through ESU over the last many decades and they have reached out to us when we’ve needed to resurface our old courts,” Weiser said. “A few years ago, several of the alums … [were] interested in, ‘what can we do for ESU tennis?’ They have fond memories of what ESU did for them and what the sport of tennis has done for them.”
Those alumni were Ken Hush and Greg Kossover. Hush was a teammate of Hornet head coach Les Stafford back when he played at ESU. Kossover played shortly after Stafford graduated.
“They were the driving forces, that’s my understanding, behind the whole thing,” Stafford said. “Basically, [they] made it happen.”
According to Stafford, the opportunity to have all-new courts was both a welcome and needed development.
“The old courts served us well,” he said. “They were great courts, but they were 60 years old or something, and had gotten to the point where something had to be done about them. These guys stepped up to the plate and got it done.”
Ground was broken on Oct. 19, 2019, as a part of the university’s homecoming festivities and, as far as Weiser and Stafford know, everything is carrying on as scheduled.
“I’m looking out the window at it and I see it every day and I see a lot of activity,” Weiser said. “The frame of the indoor courts is going up right now.”
“It’s exciting to see it getting closer to completion,” Stafford added.
The new complex will feature six high-quality courts, two of which will be indoors. Inside, in addition to the courts, there will also be locker rooms, a coach’s office, a player lounge, a study area and an indoor viewing deck.
Once the complex is ready for use, the ESU tennis programs will have a facility a step above what any in the rest of the MIAA has.
“No other school in our conference has any indoor courts,” Weiser said. “We’ll have two of them. … There are nice complexes around our conference and around Division II, but none that I know of, in our area, at least, and in our conference, that has access to indoor courts with locker rooms right there.”
Weiser said that some schools are able to borrow indoor courts from tennis clubs in their cities, but ESU will be unique in having exclusive privileges to its own indoor complex.
Easy access to indoor courts will also give Hornet players the opportunity to practice during cold and inclement weather.
“The sun, as we know, doesn’t shine every day in Kansas,” said associate athletic director Don Weast. “Right now, during the winter, [the players] have to come inside to one of our basketball gyms and put down a surface to do practice and it’s only one court at a time. So I think this will give us some more room to do more practicing in the winter as well. That’s where it’ll help.”
Stafford said he knows of larger universities where tennis teams have to practice late at night in order to have the court space they need. But ESU players will soon have the flexibility, not only to practice during waking hours, but even to come to their indoor courts on breaks between classes to work on their technical skills.
“That’s very unusual, especially at the Division II level,” Stafford said. “I think the players are going to enjoy the heck out of having their own facility and what it allows them to do and how it enables them to work on their game and get better more than we’re capable of doing right now.”
The effects of having indoor courts are even more far reaching. In addition to freedom to practice in the middle of January, the indoor courts will also permit ESU to host competition earlier in the spring than it previously could.
“It’s going to allow us to expand our season a little bit where we can schedule even into February and spread out our season a little bit better and not be so compacted,” Stafford said. “It’s going to be a nice boon for the program.”
Stafford also expects the indoor complex to give him an edge in recruiting he has not previously had.
“When we’ve had people come in and look at the school in the past, and they go ‘Where do you practice ... in January?’... and then you’ve got to take them down to a gym,” Stafford said, “that’s not the best recruiting tool that’s in our arsenal at this point.”
The NCAA canceled Division II competition in the fall of 2020, but as of right now, it plans to allow for spring championships in 2021. Because the construction of the new complex required demolition of the old, ESU will have to use Emporia High School’s courts this spring.
Weiser said that he’s very pleased with the progress that has been made thus far and that, in some ways, he sees it as symbolic of what the university, the community and the world at large is experiencing right now.
“It’ll be a beautiful building to have up and it’ll be a great first impression for people coming off the interstate and seeing Emporia State,” he said. “We’ve asked our student athletes and coaches to do so many things this [year]. It’s been an odd year for everyone involved, and so when you see a little bit of progress, it gives you a ray of hope. Like coach said, the sun’s going to be out someday and we’re going to be all right.”
