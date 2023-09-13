The Emporia High School girls tennis team was at the Andover Central quad on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans had two top two finishers: sophomore Kali Keough went 2-1 in singles play and sophomores Peyton Chanley and Kinsley Hines also went 2-1. Both took second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.