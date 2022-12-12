The Emporia State women's basketball team responded to a double-digit first-quarter deficit as they forced 28 turnovers against Northeastern State in a 65-57 win on Sunday afternoon.
The Lady Hornets started off slow in the first quarter as the Riverhawks scored on their first possession to take a 2-0 lead. Faith Paramore scored the first two points of the game following an offensive rebound. Northeastern State was then able to respond with a 13-0 scoring that lasted just over four minutes as the Lady Hornets fell behind 15-2.
Emporia State was able to trim the Riverhawk lead to eight by the end of the first quarter as they closed the final four minutes on an 11-6 run as six different Lady Hornets scored in the first quarter.
Through the first four minutes of the second quarter, both teams traded points as the Riverhawks still held a 30-23 lead over the Lady Hornets. Emporia State was able to shift the momentum in the final six minutes of the first half as they held Northeastern State to just two points en route to an 11-2 run to take a 34-32 lead into the halftime break.
At the half, eight different Lady Hornets found their way onto the scoresheet with Tre'Zure Jobe and Ehlaina Hartman leading the way with eight and six points, respectively. As a team, Emporia State held a 20-17 rebounding advantage with Maary Lakes reeling in six first-half rebounds.
Following two scoreless minutes to begin the second half, Northeastern State scored first to tie the game at 34 before Jobe scored on the other end to give the Lady Hornets a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game. Emporia State outscored the Riverhawks 17-11 in the third quarter as the Lady Hornets forced nine turnovers and limited Northeastern State to four made baskets in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Emporia State kept Northeastern State at a distance as the Lady Hornets never lead by less than seven points in the final frame. The largest lead for the Hornets came with just under four minutes remaining after Audrey Beaty secured an offensive rebound before scoring on a putback layup to put Emporia State ahead 65-52.
Jobe and Hartman both reached double figures as Jobe led the way with 17 points while Hartman added 12. As a team, the Lady Hornets forced 28 turnovers which included five steals from both Hartman and Victoria Price. Emporia State turned the 28 turnovers into a 24-14 advantage in points off turnovers. The Lady Hornets were also able to outscore Northeastern State 38-26 in the paint and 13-9 on second-chance points.
Emporia State (7-1) concluded their eight-game road trip to begin the season as they will play in their home opener on Saturday, Dec. 17 against Northwest Missouri. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m.
