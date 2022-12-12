Ehlaina Hartman

Ehlaina Hartman scored 12 points as Emporia State came from behind to defeat Northeastern State on Sunday.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State women's basketball team responded to a double-digit first-quarter deficit as they forced 28 turnovers against Northeastern State in a 65-57 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Hornets started off slow in the first quarter as the Riverhawks scored on their first possession to take a 2-0 lead. Faith Paramore scored the first two points of the game following an offensive rebound. Northeastern State was then able to respond with a 13-0 scoring that lasted just over four minutes as the Lady Hornets fell behind 15-2.

