The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot.
The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
