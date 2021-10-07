An Emporia teenager who led law officers on a high-speed chase last fall was sentenced to probation Thursday.
Lyon County District Judge Merlin Wheeler ordered Alonso Morales to serve 10 days in a juvenile detention facility. Morales also was fined $10,000 plus court costs, but that will be waived if he successfully completes probation.
Morales was 17 when the chase developed shortly after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in the area of West 6th Avenue and Woodland Street. A Lyon County Sheriff's Office report said Morales drove faster than 100 miles per hour down W. U.S. Highway 50 toward the Kansas Turnpike. But after slightly more than one mile, his Mercedes Benz flipped over at the roundabout.
Morales received minor injuries when he crashed. Four other Emporia teenagers in the car with him refused medical treatment at the scene.
Morales pleaded no contest in August to a felony charge of attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. Thursday's sentence requires him to surrender his driver's license for one year.
