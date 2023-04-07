The Emporia High School softball team lost a pair of games to Junction City on Friday night.
The Lady Spartans fell in game one, 12-3. Junction City scored five in the first and two in the second to take an early 7-0 lead.
Emporia got on the board in the third when it scored all three runs. Shaylee Ginter led off the inning with a single to center and Kaylee Reimer followed up with a walk. Addie Kirmer walked after a strikeout to load the bases with one out. Ryane Howe was hit by a pitch to plate Ginter and Aliva Anno doubled to right to drive in Reimer and Kirmer.
Anno went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI at the plate and got the start in the circle, tossing four innings in the opener. Head coach Annie Rockley was glad about what she saw from her.
“Liv really dug deep and was mentally tough for us,” Rockley said. “She was able to come off the mound and produce at the plate. I was really proud of her for that.”
Emporia dropped game two, 16-6. They jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Ginter began the game with a walk, Reimer doubled to short and Ginter stole home before Kirmer tripled to left that plated Reimer.
The Blue Jays answered with five in the bottom half to take a 5-2 lead. Emporia got two back in the third when Reimer walked and scored on an error. Yzabel Ultreras then drove in Kirmer with a double. Rockley credited Ultreras, who is a freshman, with heads-up base running on the play.
“Yzabel stepped up when we had runners on,” Rockley said. “She knocked in a run for us and was able to turn it into a double because of her heads-up base running.”
Junction City scored four in the third and seven in the fourth to make it 16-4. Emporia answered with two in the top of the fifth but it wouldn’t be enough to keep the game going.
Kirmer and Ultreras recorded two hits each. Anno tossed three innings in the circle in the second game.
Emporia (1-5) will play at Ottawa on Thursday, April 13 beginning at 4:30 p.m. as a makeup for a doubleheader that was postponed on March 24.
