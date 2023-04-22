Joyce Thierer had a knack for igniting the spark that made learning enjoyable, both in and out of the classroom.
Thierer, who retired from teaching American history and public history classes at Emporia State University in 2020, died Monday, April 10, after a long illness. She was 73.
“She was passionate about public history and she loved when she could see that spark in other people,” said longtime friend and colleague Ellen Hansen. “When she could really see that a student was responding to it.”
Born in Wamego and raised on a diversified farm/ranch near Volland, Thierer spent her life in the Flint Hills of Kansas, developing a passion for sharing the stories of rural women at a young age. That passion would develop into a decades-long teaching career and a business dedicated to sharing historical performances with the masses.
“I had to do a high school research paper,” Thierer said in an interview with Prairie Hollow Productions in 2021. “I went out looking, and there was nothing written on rural women. I decided then and there, ‘Well, this is a field to go after.’”
And that she did.
Thierer graduated from Alma High School, and earned her bachelor’s and doctorate degrees in history from Kansas State University, and two master’s degrees in library science and history from Emporia State University. She would then spend more than 30 years teaching at ESU, inspiring generations of students.
Students like Anna Smith.
“I was a non-traditional student in 2003,” Smith said. “I knew I wanted to go to college and I knew I wanted to go to her class; I just didn’t know I wanted to learn.”
But Thierer had a “sneaky way” about her that made learning history fun, Smith said. The sneaky part? Well, that was related to part of her life outside of the university.
Ride Into History
In 1989, Thierer and her spouse, Ann Birney, developed Ride Into History, a historical performance touring troupe which brought the stories of real people to life. Thierer’s signature performance was that of American frontierswoman, sharpshooter, and storyteller Martha Jane Cannary — or Calamity Jane. Thierer’s portrayal was enigmatic, and often had the audience enthralled.
“The first time I ever saw her do her historical performances, I saw her to do Calamity Jane on horseback,” Hansen said. “Anyone who didn’t get to see her do Calamity Jane on horseback missed out on something that no one should have missed out on.”
Another friend and mentee, Pauline Eads Sharp, had similar thoughts on the performance.
“The first time I saw Joyce, she rode a horse onto the grounds of the Kaw Mission in Council Grove, Kan., portraying Calamity Jane. I was captivated,” Sharp said in an email. “Her performance was flawless and the entire audience was enthralled.”
The Ride Into History troupe would perform all over the world, including Saipan in the Northern Mariana Island. They also performed at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., as far north as Northfield, Minnesota, and as far south as Port Arthur, Texas. Thierer and Birney also conducted workshops and youth camps until their retirement in Oct. 2022.
And Thierer’s passion for historical performance often seeped into her lectures at ESU.
“I didn’t know I wanted to be a performer for one, and one day in class, Joyce was going in and out of character while teaching the lesson of the day,” Smith said. “She points right at me and she said, ‘And you would be a good performer.’ Well, I kind of slid down on my chair because I didn’t want the attention, but then I got to thinking about it.”
Smith approached Thierer about it later and the idea for bringing Deborah Samson, a Revolutionary War era soldier, to life soon arose.
“I went to Joyce and said I could do this, but I don’t want to wear those funny, really tight, short pants that they wear. And she says, ‘Well, what were those funny, short pants called?’” Smith said with a laugh. “So I had to go research that. I had just retired from the Army and I was wearing my hair short and I said, ‘I don’t want to have to wear my hair like that. I wouldn’t have a ponytail.’ She says, ‘What’s that ponytail called? Did everyone wear their hair like that?’ So I had to go research that.”
Thierer’s direction was clear, Smith said. To be a historical performer was more than just throwing on a costume; it was knowing that person inside and out. Today, Smith is a full-fledged member of the Kansas Alliance of Historical Performers, with three characters that she portrays regularly.
Kitty Hamilton, also a member of the KAHP, agreed.
“I’d never been interested in history,” she said, “but through that storytelling, you know, it just sticks in your brain.”
Hamilton, a long time resident of North Lyon County, met Thierer through Thierer’s Ride Into History outreach. It was during a performance, where two middle school-aged girls told the story of early Kansas activist Judge A.I. Baker, who died at the hand of the notorious “Bloody Bill” Anderson. At the end of a performance, Hamilton realized that a creek that claimed the lives of those trying to escape the violence, was located just two miles from her home.
“I just had no idea,” she said. “I was just drawn to the story. But it was many years before I took a class to perform.”
Hamilton now portrays four different women, and credits Thierer for helping her develop her characters in a meaningful way — including toning down her hand movements when she’s speaking.
“I portray some fine ladies and you know, she would always work on it,” Hamilton said, noting fondly that Thierer would remind her that it was not appropriate for the time for women to speak with their hands. “They didn’t move so much. We had a lot of sessions on that, actually.”
Nathan Sump, a gifted teacher for USD 415 Hiawatha, credited Thierer for helping him become a better teacher as well as a successful historical performer.
“It was always kind of cool that she showed interested in what I did and was able to chat with me,” he said. “I appreciated what she and Ann have done to get me to the point where I could go across the state, and then to Oklahoma, and have that confidence in my ability to go and perform and market myself.”
A remarkable strength
Hansen, who joined ESU faculty in 1999, remembered the day she cemented a decades-long friendship with Joyce Thierer, traveling to a Kansas Humanities Council talk Thierer was giving a few hours outside of Emporia.
“I didn’t know her very well and I didn’t know Kansas very well,” Hansen said, “and she invited me to come along with her for this talk she was giving. We had the best time just driving to wherever this was.”
It was sometime during the trip that Hansen mentioned her time in the Peace Corps, where she learned to castrate sheep and cattle while stationed in Ecuador. The revelation came as some surprise to bonafide cowgirl Thierer.
“It probably cemented our friendship as colleagues,” Hansen said. “When I told her, she kind of looked at me and she was like, ‘Well, that sure changes my perception of you.’ I had suddenly passed the Joyce Thierer test, and I really think it was the beginning of our friendship.”
Hansen said what always struck her about Thierer was her kindness.
“She had a big heart, and I don’t know how much people really knew that because she did have kind of that gruff exterior,” she said. “I don’t know if people really knew how kind she was. I always knew that if I had to reach out with a personal issue, and I knew that she could understand and help with it, I would not hestitate ever in reaching out to her. I would like people to remember that about her.”
Michael Smith, chair of the department of social sciences, sociology and criminology, said he was always impressed with Thierer’s ability to keep history alive.
“She felt so personally connected to what she was doing,” he said. “It really was her whole life. It wasn’t just a job, and that’s why she taught via storytelling.”
Some of the most powerful stories, Michael Smith said, were told about Thierer’s own family or personal relationships with the land.
“Dr. Thierer believed we had to keep history alive and we had to teach history as it really was, with the hard parts and the complexity and the joys,” he continued. “I think she was concerned that we would forget our history and I think she was right. So what we have to do is, we have to keep that legacy alive and we have to know our history and teach it honestly.”
Barbara Fowler, another friend and KAHP member, said she would always value Thierer’s voice and “conceptualization” of history.
“I hope she’s always remembered as a person who had a passion for history, for storytelling and for helping others pursue their knowledge and their understanding of history in keeping it alive,” she said. “And keeping alive the women and minority cultures as well, by making sure that they were considered and sharing their part of the story.”
In 2016, Thierer was named to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame for her work as a cowgirl historian. It was the first time women had been named to the hall of fame, and a huge honor for the Flint Hills native.
“This award is such a high honor,” Thierer told The Gazette at the time. “I think women have always contributed to the Kansas farm life. Each of us is recognized for a different set of skills.”
Hansen said Thierer sometimes had insecurities about her skills and her work. A self-described introvert, Thierer had enlisted Hansen’s help when it came to compiling her tenure portfolio. Where other faculty may have had a few folders to go through, Thierer came to Hansen’s office with three milk crates full of documentation.
“It was documentation about her teaching in particular, but also the research she would put into her roles she developed for Ride Into History,” Hansen said. “It was an impressive retention portfolio and I worked on it with her a lot to get it down to the size the dean’s office wanted to see. It was an indication of her insecurity and her uncertainty about fitting into a regular academic role.”
But Hansen said Thierer’s uniqueness was her strength.
And that made her remarkable.
Michael Smith agreed.
“She and I were so different,” he said. “She came from a rural background. I came from an urban one. Her research was very much qualitative and I do some quantitative research. ... On the surface, we’re very different and it took us several years to become good friends, but we did. She was a dear friend and I’ll miss her very much.”
