The Emporia Spartan summer baseball team went 1-1 in pool play of the Sam Ellis Classic at Soden’s Grove on Friday.
Emporia won the first game of the afternoon over the Overbrook Bombers, 5-4. The Bombers were the home team and opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first before Emporia took the lead with two runs in the top of the second. Luke Pitman scored on a passed ball and Ox Shivley reached on an error, which allowed Grady Howe to score from third.
The Bombers tied the game in the bottom half and regained the lead in the third. The teams continued to go back and forth when Emporia tied the game at three in the top of the fourth when Owen Ruge singled to center with the bases loaded to drive in Howe.
The Spartans regained the lead in the fifth when Howe grounded into a fielder’s choice which allowed Luke Marshall to score and give Emporia a 4-3 lead. The Bombers answered in the bottom half with the tying run.
Emporia took the lead for good in the top of the seventh, when Max Rusco doubled in Howe. The Bombers had the tying and go-ahead runners in scoring position when Madden Seidl leaped and caught a line drive at first base to end the game.
“I was excited,” Seidl said. “It was good timing on the jump and I got lucky.”
Emporia took the field again for the nightcap against the Kansas Senators, which they lost 6-5 in nine innings.
The Senators jumped out to a 2-0 first-inning lead and extended it to 3-0 in the third. Emporia got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Shivley drive in Howe with a single to center and tied the game with a four-run sixth inning. Pitman scored on a passed ball before Ruge doubled to center with the bases loaded and cleared them, tying the game at five.
“Coming back in that inning was huge,” assistant coach Brady McAfee said. “That’s a good team over there but I’m proud of our guys for battling. It speaks volumes about this team.”
The game went into extra innings with the Senators scoring one in the top of the ninth to come away with the win. But McAfee was glad with what he saw from his pitchers over the course of the two games.
“Our pitchers really buckled in and they were the ones who kept us in that game,” McAfee said. “It was pleasing to see them come out of the bullpen and throw strikes. That’s their job and I can’t wait to see what we can do the rest of the summer.”
Emporia can still end up with any of the three seeds heading into bracket play, depending on the outcome of the Kansas Senators-Overbrook Bombers game Saturday morning. If Emporia gets the top seed, they will go right to Sunday’s semifinals. If they are the second or third seed, they will play Saturday night at either 5 or 7 p.m.
