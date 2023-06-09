The Emporia Spartan summer baseball team went 1-1 in pool play of the Sam Ellis Classic at Soden’s Grove on Friday.

Emporia won the first game of the afternoon over the Overbrook Bombers, 5-4. The Bombers were the home team and opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first before Emporia took the lead with two runs in the top of the second. Luke Pitman scored on a passed ball and Ox Shivley reached on an error, which allowed Grady Howe to score from third.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.