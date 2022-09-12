The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Gazette
Dozens of children were able to do that during the “Wings and Wheels” event over the weekend at Emporia Municipal Airport.
City Communications Manager Christine Johnson said Monday 47 children received free airplane flights from the “Young Eagles Day” program. They were given an aerial tour of Emporia and their houses.
But a low cloud cover Saturday morning postponed the start of the flights. Those who were left waiting can schedule make-up trips on Saturday, October 8.
As for the wheels, Flat Land Cruisers showed more than 20 classic cars during the event. An air ambulance helicopter also was on display.
Johnson said 170 free breakfasts were served to visitors.
