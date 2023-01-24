The CareArc Board of Directors approved adjustments to its sliding scale fees at its meeting Tuesday, in response to changes in the federal poverty guidelines.
The changes, which will be effective immediately and backdated to Jan. 1, raise the minimum income levels to qualify for the sliding scale discounts.
Chief Financial Officer Seresa Howe said each year, the federal government re-evaluates the federal poverty guidelines, which CareArc uses as a basis for its sliding scale fee percentages.
Under the new guidelines, a one-person household that meets 100% of the federal poverty guidelines makes under $14,580, which is $1,000 more than last year.
“For each additional person in the household, you add another $5,140,” Howe added. “So compared to last year, we are adding another almost $500 per person.”
The adjustments will affect what percentage of medical expenses CareArc patients who qualify for the sliding scale fees will pay for their care. Those who make equal to or below 100% of the federal poverty line can receive a 100% discount, plus a nominal fee, on services at the clinic. The scale is then graduated up to households that make 200% or above of the federal poverty line, who will be charged full price.
CareArc’s sliding scale fees are applicable to all office visits, except immunizations.
Approved adding a dental referral and outreach clerk position.
Reviewed organizational chart recommendations.
Reviewed multiple monthly reports.
The CareArc Board of Directors will meet again Feb. 28 at noon on Zoom.
SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT IS THE REASONING BEHIND care ARC NAME. SOUNDS TOTALLY STUPID!
