The CareArc Board of Directors approved adjustments to its sliding scale fees at its meeting Tuesday, in response to changes in the federal poverty guidelines.

The changes, which will be effective immediately and backdated to Jan. 1, raise the minimum income levels to qualify for the sliding scale discounts.

Tags

(1) comment

lukertg

SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT IS THE REASONING BEHIND care ARC NAME. SOUNDS TOTALLY STUPID!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.